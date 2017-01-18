KSDK
Unveiled: The Bridal Event is this weekend

Unveiled the Bridal Event by St. Louis Magazine is at the Ritz Carlton St. Louis this Sunday. Jerry Talamantes has helped put it all together and is here with a preview.

KSDK 12:24 PM. CST January 18, 2017

St. Louis Magazine presents Unveiled the Bridal Event this Sunday from noon until 3 at the Ritz Carlton St. Louis. Tickets are $25 dollars for one or you can get two for $40 dollars at stlmag.com/unveiled.

