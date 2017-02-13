KSDK
Valentine's Day specials at Syberg's and Helen Fitzgerald's

Many restaurants are trying to woo customers with Valentine's Day specials. We found some good deals- and Dana Dean is here to tell us about them.

Dana Dean, KSDK 11:27 AM. CST February 13, 2017

The steak lover's special is available at all 6 Syberg's locations and Helen Fitzgerald's. For $19.95 a person you a 12 ounce rib-eye steak or a 6 ounce filet, 4 fried shrimp, a side, salad, bread and butter, and a chocolate covered strawberry.

The feed the family special is also available at all 7 restaurants. For $29.99, you get 1 large pizza, an order of wings, toasted ravioli, salad, bread and and butter, and two orders of the cookie dough sundae.

Both are available on Valentine's Day until supplies last.

We visited Helen Fitzgerald's for this story, which is located at 3650 Lindbergh Boulevard in Sunset Hills.
The number is (314) 984-0026 and website is helenfitzgeralds.com. To find a Syberg's near you, visit sybergs.com.

