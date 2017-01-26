Valentine's Day trend: Cupcake bouquets

7 Tips on How to Make Cupcake Bouquets at Home

A cupcake bouquet is a sweet and stunning alternative to a traditional floral arrangement and can make a great gift, centerpiece and dessert.

1. Bake and cool your cupcakes. Frost your cupcakes using buttercream icing. Buttercream icing is thick so the petals will keep shape. Other icings may not be thick enough.

2. Use disposable piping bags, a ‘rose tip/drop flower’ (Wilton 2D) and icing color gels to achieve nice vibrant colors. Refrigerate the cupcakes until the icing is very firm.

3. For clear vases, put silk leaves inside the vase before beginning.

4. Use a sturdy Styrofoam ball, taped to the lip of your vase.

5. Figure out the spacing of your cupcakes. Use wooden skewers or toothpicks to secure the cupcakes to the Styrofoam ball. Place one toothpick at the very top-most point of the foam ball and then put a cupcake liner onto the toothpick. This will be your guide of how close to place your next toothpick. Continue until the toothpicks cover the foam ball.

6. Poke starter holes through the bottom of the cupcakes to make it easier to place on the previously staged toothpicks. Start adding cupcakes on the bottom row and make your way up. This will help ensure the top cupcakes are supported by the first row added.

7. Fill in the spaces between the cupcakes with artificial flowers or leaves.

Hint: Make a few extra frosted cupcakes and keep them on hand as replacements in case some of your cupcakes fall or the frosting gets damaged during assembly.

