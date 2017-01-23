KSDK
Close
Breaking News WATCH: Harriet and M15 care for eaglet E9
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

VB Chocolate Bar....yum!

If you like chocolate...and everything that goes with it from coffee to ice cream, we've got the perfect place for you. Jimmy V stopped by a Cottleville restaurant where they can satisfy your sweet tooth and a whole lot more.

Jim Viehman, KSDK 11:09 AM. CST January 23, 2017

The VB Chocolate Bar is in the heart of Cottleville.  It's open 7 days a week. Give them a call at 636-352-1139.  You can look over the menu at VBChocolateBar.com.
 

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories