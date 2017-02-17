KSDK
Vein Specialties - Deep Vein Thrombosis

March is right around the corner and besides being known for St. Patrick's Day...it's a month designated to raise awareness about a potentially life threatening condition. Jimmy V has more.

Vein Specialties is on Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur. They're currently offering free screenings for deep vein thrombosis. You can set up an appointment by calling 314-993-8233 or find them online at VeinSpecialties.com.

