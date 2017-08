Vibes STL​- The​ ​Grand​ ​Arts​ ​Showcase is Friday and Saturday. Friday's events include music, food, art and vendors at Majorette which is on Manchester Avenue on the outskirts of Maplewood.

Saturday it all takes place at Delmar Hall. A single day pass is $25, a two day pass is $40. You can purchase tickets in advance here

© 2017 KSDK-TV