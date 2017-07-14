Vincent Van Doughnut serving up ice cream-stuffed donuts

Vincent Van Doughnut in The Grove
1072 Tower Grove Avenue
Tues-Fri 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sold out
Sat & Sun 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sold out
© 2017 KSDK-TV
Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and several places will be celebrating but only one place will be serving up a hot food trend- doughnut ice cream sandwiches.And as Dana Dean tells it - this is something Vincent Van Doughnut has been doing for about a ye
