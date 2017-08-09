KSDK
Close

Vintage never goes out of style at Parsimonia Vintage

What's old is new again at a shop on South Grand. Jimmy V discovered expanding your wardrobe with vintage clothing can be a fun way to get a unique look at a great price.

KSDK 11:05 AM. CDT August 09, 2017

Parsimonia Vintage is located on South Grand Boulevard in St. Louis. It opens at 11 am today.  You can call 314-659-8467 or go here.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories