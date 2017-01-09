Walmart Wellness Day is this Saturday from 10 until 2. The free screenings include glucose, bmi, blood pressure, body fat and vision. To learn more about Walmart Wellness Day and Walmart's assortment of affordable wellness solutions go to Walmart.com/healthcare.
