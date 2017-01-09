KSDK
Walmart Wellness Day is this Saturday

An interesting place is trying to help you keep that new year's resolution. Walmart is hosting a wellness day and Scott Grissom is here with the details.

KSDK 11:51 AM. CST January 09, 2017

Walmart Wellness Day is this Saturday from 10 until 2. The free screenings include glucose, bmi, blood pressure, body fat and vision. To learn more about Walmart Wellness Day and Walmart's assortment of affordable wellness solutions go to Walmart.com/healthcare


