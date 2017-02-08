Wendy Erikson visit Dominic's Restaurant on the Hill

Dominic has two restaurants there's Dominic's on the Hill which is on Wilson Avenue. He also has Dominic's Trattoria in Clayton. You can learn more about both at dominicsrestaurant.com. If you want to try to make this delicious dish at home.

Here is the recipe to the dish:

Corvina with Tomato Basil Caper Relish

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lb Corvina Fish, or 4 pieces at 6 oz each seasoned with salt and pepper and lightly floured on both sides.

2 tomato chopped

4 tbsp capers

3 cloved fresh garlic chopped

1/2 onion chopped

4 oz. of white wine

3 pad butter

4 tbsp olive oil

Good pinch of fresh parlsey chopped

Salt and red pepper to taste



In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil until hot. Place fish in the skillet. Let brown on both sides, (about 2 minutes per side). Leave fish alone when placed in skillet so it can brown well. Remove fish and set aside. In the same skillet, add the garlic, and onion. Saute for a couple of minutes until onion is translucent. Add the tomatoes, and salt and pepper to taste, and until wine evaporates. Add the butter, and place fish back in the sauce. Cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until fish is cooked through. Place on a platter, sprinkle with fresh parsley and serve.

