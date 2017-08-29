Close Westport Social opens in one week This is exciting- we're giving you a special sneak preview of a brand new interactive game bar opening one week from today.Dana Dean was live at Westport Social to show us around. Dana Dean, KSDK 11:24 AM. CDT August 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO - Westport Social opens to the public on Tuesday, September 5th. The address is 910 Westport Plaza Drive. For more information, visit Westportsocial-stl.com. © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Protests planned in and around St. Louis as judge weighs ruling Weddings of today Body of missing Fargo woman found in Red River Local team helps with Texas air evacuations Sisters from Houston evacuate to St. Louis Car in flames in accident on I-70 I-55 remains closed after train derailment Child hit while riding bike in critical care St. Louis officer injured in crash near downtown Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas More Stories Man attacked with bat, carjacked in the Grove over… Aug 29, 2017, 9:38 a.m. Protests planned in and around St. Louis as judge… Aug 28, 2017, 7:32 p.m. How to change your Facebook profile photo to support… Aug 29, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
