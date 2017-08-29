KSDK
Westport Social opens in one week

This is exciting- we're giving you a special sneak preview of a brand new interactive game bar opening one week from today.Dana Dean was live at Westport Social to show us around.

Dana Dean, KSDK 11:24 AM. CDT August 29, 2017

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO - Westport Social opens to the public on Tuesday, September 5th. The address is 910 Westport Plaza Drive. For more information, visit Westportsocial-stl.com.

