What the Saint Louis Zoo was like in 1947

For years it was a circus-like atmosphere, as you can see in this old video from decades ago.

It's extremely different today of course and animals can be seen in their natural habitats

In 1947, the year our station started, Miss Jim could be found at the zoo.

Children were given daily rides on her back.

Phil the gorilla, one of the zoo's most beloved animals, was also at the zoo in 1947.

Phil has his own statue at the zoo today.

Louise Bradshaw, Director of Education, joins us with a little more history.

