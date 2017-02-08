KSDK
What the Saint Louis Zoo was like in 1947

One of our favorite places to visit over the years has been the St. Louis Zoo. Dana Dean is live with a look at what the zoo was like back in 1947.

KSDK 11:39 AM. CST February 08, 2017

For years it was a circus-like atmosphere, as you can see in this old video from decades ago.
It's extremely different today of course and animals can be seen in their natural habitats
In 1947, the year our station started, Miss Jim could be found at the zoo.
Children were given daily rides on her back. 
Phil the gorilla, one of the zoo's most beloved animals, was also at the zoo in 1947.
Phil has his own statue at the zoo today. 
Louise Bradshaw, Director of Education, joins us with a little more history.

