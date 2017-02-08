What was playing at the Muny in 1947

Another incredible place in Forest Park is of course The Muny. It is America's oldest and largest outdoor musical theater. We stopped by to take a look at the program magazines from 1947 and look what we found...an ad for KSD-TV...exclaiming Television
The summer of 47 was the 29th season and that year the cast and crew did 11 shows which included Babes in Toyland, The Dancing Years, Nina Rosa, No, No Nanette. The 99th season of the Muny begins June 12th with Jesus Christ Superstar.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs