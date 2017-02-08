What was playing at the Muny in 1947
Another incredible place in Forest Park is of course The Muny. It is America's oldest and largest outdoor musical theater. We stopped by to take a look at the program magazines from 1947 and look what we found...an ad for KSD-TV...exclaiming Television
KSDK 11:45 AM. CST February 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Missing South City girls found safe in Utah
-
Teacher accused of unlawful sexual contact
-
Community helps Soulard shooting victims
-
Anne Allred receives a gift for life
-
Reports: Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter in ATV crash
-
Flight attendant helped save young girl
-
One suspect dead; another in custody in killing spree
-
Educators weigh in on DeVos confirmation
-
Priest attacked in south St. Louis
-
Human remains found in rural St. Charles County
More Stories
-
Anne Allred gets a second chance at lifeFeb. 7, 2017, 9:41 p.m.
-
NewsChannel 5 and its place in St. Louis historyFeb. 6, 2017, 12:11 p.m.
-
SKY WATCH: Eclipse, comet, full moon all coming Friday nightFeb. 8, 2017, 11:23 a.m.