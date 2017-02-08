What was playing at the Muny in 1947

Another incredible place in Forest Park is of course The Muny. It is America's oldest and largest outdoor musical theater. We stopped by to take a look at the program magazines from 1947 and look what we found...an ad for KSD-TV...exclaiming Television

KSDK 11:45 AM. CST February 08, 2017

