KSDK
Close

What's new for spring- part one

Spring sort of shifts our lives to activities centered around home improvement and organization. David Gregg - BehindTheBuy.com - Senior Editor has put together a list of products to help us get into the swing of Spring.

KSDK 11:37 AM. CDT March 30, 2017

You can find all of the products David mentioned at BehindtheBuy.com.
 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories