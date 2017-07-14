Where to spend National Ice Cream Day in the Lou

Here are some of Show Me St. Louis' favorite spots around town to enjoy ice cream. A few are even hosting National Ice Cream Day celebrations.

1). Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery

Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery is St. Louis's first micro creamery and there are now two shops where you can grab a cup or a cone. The original location is in Lafayette Square. The new one is in Clayton on Demun. It just opened last Friday. In honor of national ice cream day on Sunday, the first 50 people to show up at each location will receive a FREE limited edition t-shirt with their ice cream purchase. clementinescreamery.com.

Locations: 1637 S 18th St, St. Louis, MO

730 Demun, Clayton, MO 63105

2). Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream

The shop in Webster Groves is hosting quite possibly the sweetest party of the summer for National Ice Cream Day. On Sunday, from noon to 10 pm you can grab a scoop of your favorite flavor or a spirited shake.There will also be ice cream specials and giveaways throughout the day. From 4 to 6 pm Silly Jilly the Balloon Artist will be making balloon animals and there will be live music at 7 pm. You can find more information here.

Location: 8130 Big Bend Blvd, St. Louis, MO

3). Ices Plain & Fancy

Sunday is not only National Ice Cream Day, it's also Ice's Plain and Fancy's third birthday. In honor of both, the shop in the Shaw neighborhood will be open from noon to 10 pm. From noon to 4 pm there will be live music, kids can get their faces painted for free. You'll also be able to purchase some BBQ. icesplainandfancy.com.

Location: 2256 S 39th St, St. Louis, MO

4). The Snow Factory

This place serves something called thai ice cream. The people behind the counter don't scoop it, they roll it. The concept is cool and the ice cream is delicious. There are more than 30 flavors to choose from. You can see the list and the hours of operation at snowfactorystl.com.

Location: 6602 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, MO

5). The Taco & Ice Cream Joint

As the name hints, you can choose from numerous Mexican ice cream flavors at the Taco & Ice Cream Joint. One of those flavors is Guacamole. That's not all. They also have paletas, shakes, banana splits, yogurt and even a chocolate fountain. The place is incredible.

Location: 2738 Cherokee St, St. Louis, MO



6). Beyond Sweet

Beyond Sweet is a place with crazy concoctions. Massive shakes are sort of the place's specialty. There's a Cinnabon shake and a Birthday shake which has a firecracker in it. You can also get funnel cakes, fried twinkies and of course the ice cream is delicious.

Location: 5229 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, MO



7). Vincent Van Doughnut - Doughnut Ice Cream Sandwich

Vincent Van Doughnut doesn't just sell delicious donuts. In fact, during the summer you can enjoy your favorite donut with ice cream exclusively from Ronnie’s, a local company that shares their commitment to using only the finest, fresh ingredients available. You'll only be able to enjoy this delicious treat at the Grove's location. Store hours are Tuesday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sold out, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sold out on Saturday and Sunday. vincentvandoughnut.com.

Location: 1072 Tower Grove Ave, St. Louis, MO

8). Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream

A staple in the CWE is Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream. The ice cream shop offers flavors built from the ground up with superlative ingredients. jenis.com.

Location: 389 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO

9). Little O's Old Time Soda Fountain

Little O's Old Time Soda Fountain also has some pretty delicious ice cream. It's located along Historic Main Street in St. Charles. They've been baking delicious gooey butter cake here for more than 50 years. You can even add it to a milkshake.

Location: 125 N Main St, St. Charles, MO

10). Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream

A place putting a bit of a twist on ice cream is Boardwalk Waffles. Here you can grab ice cream waffle sandwiches. There's a variety of flavors from the salty Caramel Swirl to the Ginger Mojito. The ice cream is made by Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream. You can look over the menu at boardwalkwaffles.com.

Location: 7326 B Manchester Road, St. Louis, MO

11). The Fountain on Locust

The Fountain on Locust is a crazy cool spot you'll find nearby the Fabulous Fox Theatre. They are a one-of-a-kind restaurant and ice cream bar known for their signature ice cream cocktails. They even offer the World's Smallest Ice Cream cone! You can take a look at the menu at fountainonlocust.com.

Location: 3037 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO 63103

12). Crown Candy Kitchen

Last but not least on our list, Crown Candy Kitchen! It's basically an institution here in St. Louis. Their World's Fair Sundaes are made with homemade, rich and creamy ice cream. crowncandykitchen.net.

Location: 1401 St. Louis Ave, St. Louis, MO

