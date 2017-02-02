KSDK
Where to watch the Super Bowl in St. Louis

You might have heard there's a concert in the middle of the Super Bowl. Lady Gaga is set to perform. If you're looking for a fun place to watch the half time show and of course the game photojournalist Randy Schwentker has a few ideas.

KSDK 11:59 AM. CST February 02, 2017

iTap is hosting Super Bowl parties at all there locations.  To learn more about those go here. To buy a ticket to the Ballpark Village party go to stlballparkvillage.com.  You can learn more about Lester's at lestersrestaurant.com.  

