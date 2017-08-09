Whimsy Rose Design Bar opens in Ladue

Creating your own fashion at Whimsy Rose in Ladue, is as easy as 1, 2, 3.

Steph 1: Pick your style.

The process all starts at the front of the store, where you'll find a wall of white shirts, tanks,and dresses.

Joseph Werner, CEO of Whimsy Rose, said, "The idea is that you come in, find the style, your size, fabric you like, try it on make sure it's right, make sure it fits."

Step 2: Pick your print.

After you pick your style, and there are more than 20 to choose from, it's time to head over to the design bar to brighten things up a bit.

Joseph said, "They can come to the design bar and choose from 100 plus different prints. And then if they like a certain print in that style they select the print, immediately they see what it's going to look like on that dress."

Step 3: Whimsy Rose custom makes your order.

After you scroll through the website and find the print that suits you, Whimsy Rose will custom make your creation.

"Everything is made to order so we'll have that back in store in a couple days. We can have it sent to your home or if it's a gift, sent to their address," he said.

If you dont want to wait for customized clothing, the store has plenty of options ready to go.

He said, "We wanted people to be able to come in and shop immediately just the traditional way with some of our top prints and traditional styles... but inevitably once they find out about the design bar they'll start trying on different styles and designing their own."

Whether you create your own or choose something off the rack, you're sure to turn heads.

Susan Werner, part time designer and consultant, said, "When you're in the airport or walking around, people will stop you and say, 'Oh my gosh, I love that shirt, where'd you get that?'"

You can find Whimsy Rose Design Bar at 9757 Clayton Road in Ladue. The hours are Tues-Sat 10 AM-6PM. The number is (314) 733-5323. You can find them on social media at facebook.com/whimsyroseSTL and shop online at whimsyrose.com.

© 2017 KSDK-TV