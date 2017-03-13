Who actually owns the rights to a photo?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KSDK Breaking Live Video
-
Safety concerns over border spring break
-
Documentary controversy
-
Is There A Doctor On Board? (NBC Video)
-
Michael Brown documentary spurs debate
-
Cardinals to play Little League Classic
-
Woman searching for "prayer quilt" owner
-
Local Principal makes house calls to make an impact
-
Wintry mix for Monday morning rush
-
Video: Possible snow for Monday
More Stories
-
New video of events before fatal Ferguson shooting in filmMar 12, 2017, 4:00 p.m.
-
Travel warnings issued for Mexico spring breakMar 11, 2017, 8:15 p.m.
-
Sisters of Struggle: Being a ‘Diamond Kitty'Mar 10, 2017, 3:09 p.m.