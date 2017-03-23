KSDK
Close

Why the Duck Room was named after legend Chuck Berry

With the passing of rock n roll legend, Chuck Berry on Saturday...memories are flooding Delmar. Photojournalist Randy Schwentker stopped by a couple of local business paying homage to Mr. Berry.

KSDK 11:50 AM. CDT March 23, 2017

Chuck has a new album that's scheduled to be released in June,  It's his first album in nearly 40 years. Blueberry Hill can be found at 6504 Delmar in University City.  It's open everyday for lunch and dinner. 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories