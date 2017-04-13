KSDK
Close

Why you should stay at Palace Resorts

If you're wanting to book a fun vacation for the family this woman can help. Pat Blassie with Altair Travel has traveled the world and wants to help others do the same. Let's talk about Palace Resorts, this is a company with several locations.

KSDK 12:20 PM. CDT April 13, 2017

If you would like more information on Place Resorts or have another place in mind give Altair Travel & Cruises a call at 314-968-9600 or 1-800-264-1116.  You can also go to AltairTravel.com.  
 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories