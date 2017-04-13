Close Why you should stay at Palace Resorts If you're wanting to book a fun vacation for the family this woman can help. Pat Blassie with Altair Travel has traveled the world and wants to help others do the same. Let's talk about Palace Resorts, this is a company with several locations. KSDK 12:20 PM. CDT April 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST If you would like more information on Place Resorts or have another place in mind give Altair Travel & Cruises a call at 314-968-9600 or 1-800-264-1116. You can also go to AltairTravel.com. © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live WFAA Breaking News Woman from St. Louis missing in Oregon Homeowner dealing with water damage Deal Guy: Wireless TV Streaming St. Louis sues the NFL over Rams relocation KSDK Breaking Live Video Man pulled off United Airways plane set for Louisville Queen Elizabeth feeds zoo elephants Most popular Jelly Bean flavors by state More Stories Grandson of former University City superintendent… Apr 13, 2017, 1:40 p.m. Pentagon: US dropped largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan Apr 13, 2017, 12:02 p.m. United Airlines passenger dragged off flight… Apr 13, 2017, 10:03 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs