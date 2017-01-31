Women's musical history on display at the National Blues Museum

The national blues museum is on Washington Avenue in downtown St.Louis. You can check out the Women of the blues exhibit through March 31st.

They are also celebrating the sounds of the Misssissippi, Chicago and St. Louis with a concert on Febuary 24th and 25th. Marquise Knox will be taking the stage with a couple of other talented guys. To learn more about everything going on at the museum go to nationalbluesmuseum.org.

