Words on Wood STL is opening in South County

Words on Wood STL is located at 11567 Gravois Road in Sappington Plaza. You can sign up for workshops at facebook.com/wordsonwoodstl and wordsonwoodstl.com

The Grand Opening Open House is Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM and the first 25 in attendance will receive a goody bag with coupons. The first 75 will be able to make a small block signs. There will also be a Raffle for someone to win a party.

© 2017 KSDK-TV