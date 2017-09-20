You're not dreaming, there's a French fry food truck in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS, MO - There's a new kitchen on wheels adding to the St. Louis food truck frenzy. It's called Essentially Fries and it's serving up hand-cut French fries.

French fries are the base of every dish and there are four different delicious toppings to choose from.

Owner Matthew Borchardt said, "We have classic version...version with white chicken chili, fajita vegetable version, version with Carolina pork, slaw, and pickles."

To keep track of where Essentially Fries is serving lunch next, visit facebook.com/essentiallyfries.

© 2017 KSDK-TV