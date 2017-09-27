St. Louis comedian joins Saturday Night Live cast

Comedian Chris Redd (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Live from New York -- it's a St. Louis star on Saturday Night Live.

The hit show announced three new cast members for its 43rd season, and it includes two Missouri natives. Heidi Gardner from Kansas City and Chris Redd of St. Louis will take the stage.

Redd is a comedian and rapper. He appeared in the film "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping."

SNL's new season debuts this Saturday.

