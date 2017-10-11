St. Louis native Andy Cohen to co-host CNN New Year's Eve

Andy Cohen arrives at Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala Honors Lorne Michaels at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) (Photo: Dave Kotinsky, 2016 Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - CNN says Anderson Cooper will co-host its New Year's Eve celebration teamed with Andy Cohen, host of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live."



The twosome will ring in 2018 from Times Square in New York on CNN's "New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen" on Sunday, December 31.

The news is out! I'm co-hosting New Year's Eve on CNN with @andersoncooper and I could not be more excited! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 11, 2017



Cohen replaces comedian Kathy Griffin, the previous co-host, who was dismissed by CNN last spring after posting a video of herself holding a mask styled to look like the severed head of President Donald Trump. A storm of outraged reaction forced Griffin to apologize for what she said was meant only as a spoof.



Now in its 11th year, CNN's New Year's Eve show is a global celebration featuring contributions from CNN correspondents across the country and around the world.

