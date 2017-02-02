Tamron Hall exits NBC abruptly

Tamron Hall, a 10-year NBC veteran who has appeared on Today since 2014, has already left without a goodbye: (Photo: Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Tamron Hall has exited NBC News after the network disclosed plans to cancel her 9 a.m. ET/PT hour of the Today Show to make room for Megyn Kelly.

Hall, a 10-year veteran of the network who has appeared on Today since 2014, has already left without a goodbye: Her last day anchoring on Today and MSNBC was Tuesday, and her contract expires in February.

Hall was known for her outgoing personality and wacky sense of humor on-set. (Photo: Getty Images, © Nick Tininenko)

In a statement, the network called her "an exceptional journalist," and said it entered talks to renew her contract. "We hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best."

But her departure may have been foreshadowed by the decision to give Kelly, hired from Fox News in January, a morning hour this fall. That meant the certain demise of the hourlong block Hall hosted with Al Roker, who will remain co-host until Kelly's show arrives.

In her own statement released by NBC, Hall said “the last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

