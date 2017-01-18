This is Us episode 12 aftershow

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
15-year-old girl killed in north St. Louis
-
Gov. Greitens gives first State of the State
-
Big backups on I-270 hours after fatal crash
-
Obamas prepare to move out of White House
-
Spa Winghaven suddenly closes its doors
-
Pitbulls attack children, kill one child
-
Mother from St. Peters killed in shooting
-
One person killed in I-270 crash
-
Giant Gator caught on camera in Florida
More Stories
-
Price of Forever Stamps to increase this weekJan 17, 2017, 8:03 p.m.
-
15-year-old girl killed by two masked gunmen in…Jan 17, 2017, 8:07 p.m.
-
Antiques Roadshow coming to STL in JulyJan 18, 2017, 6:15 a.m.