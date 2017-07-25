Allie and Chester take on STL's best hiking, biking spots

ST. LOUIS - Summer is a great time to enjoy the outdoors and St. Louis has some spectacular places if you're the outdoors type. We asked you where your favorite places are to go in our area and went to check them out ourselves.

Whether you're into hiking, biking, running, or strolling; St. Louis has dozens of places within a short drive of Downtown where you can let the adventurous side of you run wild.

Today in St. Louis viewer Steve Williams says Grant’s Trail is an automatic go to. There's an 8-mile stretch of paved trails great for biking, walking, or running and it’s only going to get better.

Grant’s Trail is undergoing a 13 million dollar renovation to include new restrooms and rest areas. Eventually an extension will connect The Gravois, The River Des Peres, and The Mississippi Greenway which will offer 21 continuous miles of greenway.

Chester and Allie went to a place known as the urban hiking trail. Powder Valley is nestled between 1-44 and 1-270. TISL viewer Amanda McMichael recommended this place saying it’s her favorite place to go hiking. Powder Valley has three hiking trails, bird watching, and an indoor exhibit to escape the heat.

The place recommended the most by our viewers was Castlewood State Park and for good reason.

The views are spectacular. It’s a great spot for just about everything. If you want to go mountain biking, sight seeing, walking or running. It’s also dog friendly.

Many of you also recommended Katy Trail in St. Charles, Al Foster Trail in Wildwood, and Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton.

