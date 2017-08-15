Check the chip, save your pet

Scanning for a microchip (Photo: KSDK)

A dog named Bear lives at the Humane Society of Missouri, but he probably shouldn’t.

“You can tell he’s loved, he’s a nice little dog, he probably was owned by somebody at some point. A microchip would’ve helped him get back home if someone was missing him,” said Anne McLaughlin, who works at HSMO. “Every animal should have a microchip because that’s its one ticket home.”

A microchip is inserted under your pet’s skin, usually around the neck.

“It does sting or tingle a little bit just like a vaccine was but it’s over quickly,” said Dr. Kelly Ryan.

Then, if your pet is lost and found, a shelter can scan for its unique ID and contact you.

“A telephone number and your address is really the only information that’s linked, to track your pet back to you,” said Ryan. “So keeping your registration information current is very important and also having a backup phone number on there, a trusted family or friend, that could come claim the pet, would be helpful too.”

To update your microchip information, contact the company that manufactured it. If you don’t remember which company it is or if you lost your ID, your vet can help you find the number and you can run it through petmicrochiplookup.org.

Cats are less likely to be chipped, but more likely to need it.

“It’s really important in cats and I’d say it’s almost more important it seems like because a lot of cats that live in the house, when they get out, they do run away.”

So if you still need a chip, head to the clinic at area humane society locations, where you can get a microchip at half price this week.

It’s a small pinch that can make a big difference in bringing your pet home.

“When the family comes in to get their pet back it’s wonderful. You can tell the happiness on both the pets and the family members faces,” said McLaughlin.

© 2017 KSDK-TV