Eating spaghetti, reading a newspaper: Bus drivers have seen all kinds of distracted driving

Jim Wiemann is gearing up for another year driving for the Mehlville School District. It will be his 17th year driving bus.

From eating spaghetti to reading the newspaper, that's the kind of distracted driving three Mehlville bus drivers have witnessed through the years as they transport kids to and from school.

Tuesday on Today in St. Louis, Ryan Dean sat down with bus drivers Tracie Zera, Jim Wiemann and Kim Bongner to talk about their experiences with distracted drivers. The three have nearly 40 years of driving between them.

"When I talk to friends they are surprised that people do that," said driver Tracie Zera.

Check out the video above to see the most egregious violations they've seen from drivers. Plus the law they feel most drivers don't understand.

