Four presidents had St. Louis connections

ST LOUIS CONNECTIONS TO THE PRESIDENT (Photo: ST LOUIS CONNECTIONS TO THE PRESIDENT, KSDK)

ST LOUIS - To mark President's Day, Five on Your Side is looking at the ties the St. Louis area has to the highest office in the land.

You might think Missouri's connection to the White House starts and ends with President Harry Truman, but there's a lot more to the story. At least four former presidents have St. Louis connections. And, odds are, you see a reminders of them all over the region.

Harry S. Truman is the only president born in Missouri. That's why we have the Truman Parkway, Truman State, and Truman the Tiger at Mizzou.

But another president made St. Louis his home; you drive by his statue when you go by St. Louis City Hall. And you've probably been to his home, too. It's Ulysses S. Grant.

After he was stationed at Jefferson Barracks, Grant married a St. Louis woman, he then led the Union to victory in the Civil War and now Grant's Farm is a family favorite hot spot.

Abe Lincoln came from Illinois, of course, the Land of Lincoln. Honest Abe visited St. Louis and one of his famous 'Lincoln Douglas Debates' happened in nearby Quincy, Illinois.

President John F. Kennedy famously met with Stan Musial at the 1962 All Star Game. Stan the Man served as chairman on Kennedy's Council on Fitness and Sports.

And of course all of those presidential debates, including last fall's, on the campus of Washington University, that firmly plant St. Louis on the path to the White House every four years.

And last but not least, the Gateway Arch, also known as the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial.

Federal money bankrolled much of the construction because it was sold as an idea to honor President Thomas Jefferson and the Louisiana Purchase.

A fun fact about the president and the Arch-- a sitting U.S. president is not allowed to ride to the top of the Arch because the Secret Service can't guarantee the president's safety up there.

Tram rides to the top of the Arch are still closed, but Park Service officials tell Five on Your Side the tram to the top should be open sometime in March.

(© 2017 KSDK)