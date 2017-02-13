Happy Valentine's Day or Happy Friendship Day?

Happy Valentine's Day! Or should I say Happy Friendship Day? Removing the word "Valentine" from February 14th seems to be gaining steam at schools in the Saint Louis metro.

In a recent Facebook post, parents from St. Charles and St. Louis counties told me about the switch at their child's school.

So why the name change? Check out our story that aired Monday morning on Today in St. Louis.

Weigh in! Do you like the concept of a Friendship Day Party for young children? Or do you feel it should still be called a Valentine's Day party?



