How prayer inspired a local man provide affordable prescription drugs

ST. LOUIS - Rx Outreach isn't business to Michael Holmes. It is a calling.

“One morning I was praying saying God what do you want to do? How do you want to use me? And it just came to me all of a sudden,” says Holmes the founder of Rx Outreach.

The leap of faith meant sacrifice.

“Cut my salary by about 90%.” “God doesn’t call the equipped. He equips the called.”

And thanks to help from Express Scripts Rx Outreach is well equipped.

“Given me eight million dollars worth of equipment,” says Holmes.



It doesn't get more high-tech than this.

“Bar codes, scanners, and the like, even a robot arm,” says Rx Outreach president Darryl Munden.



But the mission of this non-profit isn't complicated.

“We make medicine affordable for people,” says Holmes.

“We’re their last hope in many cases,” says Munden.

The mission is personal for Darryl Munden.

“Understanding struggles for example by grandmother faced.” “It impacted my life when I saw her die as a result of her not having the medications she needed.”



He oversees a process in Earth City that includes a data entry room. “They will process over eight thousand prescriptions for patients all across the United States.”



A call center. “We will take anywhere between 10 thousand to 12 thousand calls on a weekly bases.”



A warehouse. “Over 360 thousand patients are served each year through these medications we have here.”



And the high-tech distribution area. I asked Holmes how they are able to do it.

“We buy most of our medication through the companies but they give us pricing that is advantageous. And some of them even donate some of the medicine to us,” says Holmes.

Since 2010, Rx Outreach they have saved their patients more than 320 million dollars. “Last year alone we saved patients 100 million dollars,” says Holmes.

The goal is much larger.

“We want to help over a half million people save over a half a billion dollars over the next five years,” says Holmes.

But guided by his faith, Holmes is confident.



“We’ve got a role to do and we’re going to do it to the best of our ability.”

