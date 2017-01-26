Making high end handbags in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - In what once was the garment district in downtown St Louis, there are new fashion dreams coming true.

"We used to be the second leading producer in fashion behind New York," says Eric Johnson executive director of the St Louis Incubator. "It's sort of overwhelmingly fantastic."

Allison Mitchell is one of six in the first class for the St Louis Fashion Incubator. They will be here for the next two years, and given mentorship and opportunities to help boost their brands.

"So that our designers can take their business to the next level," Johnson explained.

Mitchell is already two years into building her line of handbags. While she says she's always been artsy, the bags were actually born out of necessity.

"I was kind of bored one weekend and made an oversized clutch," she recalled.

Some people were impressed, but Mitchell also faced some adversity. Some people tried to discourage her.

"Important to have those experiences because it made me better," she said.

She continued on and now her bags can be found in high end boutiques.

"I’ve got wholesale accounts, high end, great accounts."

Even a famous celeb has one.

"Oprah has one of my bags," said Mitchell.

Mitchell believes coming to St Louis is a great opportunity to grow, and the goal of the incubator is to lead the way.

