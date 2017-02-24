Parkway students wear pink to stop bullying

BALLWIN, MO. - Five on Your Side loves to highlight kids doing great things in our community. Friday morning on Today in St. Louis, students at Carman Trails Elementary in the Parkway district were featured for taking a stand against bullying.

Friday, students and staff are wearing pink to spread an anti-bullying message. It's part of an international movement that started in Canada several years ago when students there wore pink to support a fellow classmate who was being bullied for wearing the color.

Carman Trails students Kelsey Flanagan, Sarah Fehr and Kaylie Underwood brought the idea to their principal.

They sold 150 shirts and pink ribbons, raising $350. The school's principal says the money will be donated to the National Council of Alcohol and Drug Awareness and to children's cancer research.

