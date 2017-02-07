KSDK - Thirty-five percent of Americans don't get the recommended seven hours of sleep a night, according to the Centers for Disease and Control.

Which is why sleep aids have become a more common solution. A pill to help you drift off into a deep sleep, but it’s not that simple, it never is.

In today’s world of technology, multi-tasking is second nature. Good, because you get a lot done. Bad, because it's not easy to shut off when it’s time to get some shut eye.

Related: Making sleep a priority in your life

"My mind is always on overdrive," said Brittni Snidle.

Snidle works in public relations. Her days can be pretty hectic and she tends to take that stress to bed with her.

"As soon as I lay down I’m already thinking about the next day. What do I have to get done? I can't let my brain relax so I can fall asleep," she explained.

It only became a problem for Snidle a few years ago when she started working full time.

Snidle said, "now that’s all I think about is 'what do I have to get done the next day at my job' and so that just keeps me awake."

According to a new Consumer Reports survey, 18 percent of people who said they'd taken sleep aids in the past year, said they did so daily. Forty-one percent say they've taken them for a year or longer.

"There are some people who do need sleep aids regularly," said Dr. Joseph Ojile.

Dr. Ojile with the Clayton Sleep Institute says sleep aids should only be a part of a person’s sleep plan. That’s because, like many medications, there are side effects. Some are more dangerous than others.

"Dry mouth, dry eyes, they can have morning lethargy or confusion. They can be sleepy throughout the morning or the day. In some sleep aids they can impair your mental function. They can throw your balance off, they can cause people to fall during the night," explained Dr. Ojile.

For now, these things aren't a concern for Snidle.

"I know doctors say it’s not great to take it all the time. I don’t feel that I’m addicted to it because on the weekend I don’t need it," she said.

Dr. Ojile says today’s fast paced society with people overworked and overbooked is why some are searching for that elusive sleeping pill to give them the perfect night of sleep.

"We want those, we’re all after those, but they don’t exist today. So our hope is that we balance those various functions," said Dr. Ojile.

Americans spent an estimated $41 billion on sleep aids and remedies in 2015, according to a consumer reports survey. That number is expected to grow to $52 billion in 2020.

(© 2017 KSDK)