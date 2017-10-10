When did pumpkin spice take over? Today in St. Louis investigates

ST. LOUIS - With it being fall, you've probably noticed the words ‘pumpkin spice’ popping up on every product in stores and on social media. Just when you thought you've seen it all, there's now a pumpkin spice latte scented deodorant!

Today in St. Louis' Allie Corey got to the bottom of this pumpkin spice spectacle and spoke to someone who says there's only one thing to blame.

Every fall, Corey finds is in the Starbucks drive thru ordering the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

She’s not alone. Pumpkin Spice Latte is all the rage on social media. PSL fans posting fall pictures with the popular beverage using the hashtag #basic or #pumpkinspice.

Virginia Chamlee is a Buzzfeed contributor and author of “Why the world went wild for pumpkin spice.”

Chamlee says, "pumpkin spice is now sort of like its own thing. I mean it's no longer just a beverage. It’s synonymous with being basic, its synonymous with Fall."

She says the PSL is the reason we see so many other companies going pumpkin spice.

"I think Starbucks sort of paved the way for this maniacal branding of pumpkin spice on just about anything," she laughed.



Chamlee went on, "There’s pumpkin spice protein powder, there’s pumpkin spice bagels, there are dog treats, there’s a pumpkin spice potato chip. I’ve actually seen a pumpkin spice Halloween costume. Which is actually just a pumpkin, but it’s called pumpkin spice."



New this year, a pumpkin spice latte scented deodorant. It’s made by Native and is only available online for 12 dollars!

"Starbucks introduced the drink when things really started going viral. It really took off on Instagram and Tumbler and Twitter and Facebook. I think other brands thought let’s try to piggy back off of this and come up with our own pumpkin spice items," she explained.

So now that we can blame the pumpkin spice latte for whipping up the pumpkin spice craze, will it ever end?

"It’s been around for 14 years which is really, really crazy. Something new will have to come along and usurp the throne of the pumpkin spice latte,” laughed Chamlee.

There’s talk Starbucks’ new maple pecan latte could be the next trend-setting fall beverage. I guess we’ll have to sip and see.

© 2017 KSDK-TV