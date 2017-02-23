Why more women are buying guns

It’s a growing population in America-- women who own guns.

“Women now make up 50% of new participants nationwide.” said John Henderson of The Range in Ballwin.

A 2015 survey by the National Shooting Sports Foundation found that 30.5 percent of women they surveyed intended to buy a gun within a year.

And of those who already own guns, 56% have semi-automatic handguns. 42% own more than three guns, and they come from every walk of life.

The reasons behind the uptick in ownership are wide ranging.

"The recreational side of it is a lot of fun,” said gun owner Jennifer Marsh.

“Wanna try something new. I just want to get out of the box a little bit," said Kerry Bradley.

This is more than a night of shooting. The number one objective is learning how to use the gun properly.

“I want to understand it and know it so it’s like second nature," said Bradley.

Shooting can be a rush.

“Pretty exhilarating,” said Marsh.

But the women are taught that using a gun is a serious move. The thought of taking a life can be emotional.

"Scary as well because you realize what can be done with it,” said Marsh.

"The recognition that this is something that can kill someone," said Bradley.

And that is the main reason why these new gun owners aren’t just loading up and firing away. They’re here to develop a confidence in their ability to handle their new fire power, if it is ever needed.

“The mental attitude, I can and I will defend myself,” said Henderson.

(© 2017 KSDK)