KSDK
Close
Weather Alert 28 weather alerts
Close

Tennis superstar Serena Williams introduces baby girl to the world

Serena Williams shows off the photos of her new baby girl Alexis Ohanian, Jr. Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.

A.J. Perez, USA TODAY Sports , WXIA 7:01 AM. CDT September 14, 2017

Serena Williams introduced her newborn daughter via social media on Wednesday.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

“It’s been a long time,” Williams said in a YouTube video and on her official Instagram account. “We had a lot of complications but look what we got, we got a baby girl.”

 

 

Williams said she was in the hospital “six or seven days” before she and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, could bring their daughter home.

Williams’ 6-pound, 13-ounce daughter was born on Sept. 1. Williams announced that she was pregnant in April on Snapchat.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories