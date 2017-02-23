The stars of NBC's hit show "This Is Us" are asking fans for their forgiveness.

They're apologizing to viewers for making them cry.

The PSA that was actually shot last year by entertainment weekly is making the rounds after this week's very sad episode.

The PSA is apologetic, but very funny.

"This Is Us" airs Tuesday nights at 8. There's one more episode before the season finale on March 14.

Watch the PSA below, or click here.

