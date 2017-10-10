KSDK
Close

'This is Us' season 2, episode 3 after show

The cast of This is Us discusses episode 3 of season 2.

KING 8:47 PM. CDT October 10, 2017

The cast of NBC’s This is Us breaks down the third episode of the show’s second season in a web extra That was Us.

The after show features creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman and cast members from the show. 

The groups discuss show themes, such as coming to terms with the past and overcoming personal challenges. 

This is Us is a drama that follows an extended family and the unique life struggles they each face. It airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Watch full episodes on nbc.com.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories