Investigations underway after veteran stuntman dies on 'Walking Dead' set

Veteran stuntman John Bernecker died from injuries suffered in a fall during an accident on the set of 'The Walking Dead' on July 12, 2017. (Photo courtesy: IMDB.com)

ATLANTA - A stuntman who was seriously injured in an accident on the set of The Walking Dead Wednesday, has died.

According to film industry journal Deadline, John Bernecker suffered head injuries when fell about 30 feet to a concrete floor. After the accident, Bernecker was transported to Atlanta Medical Center. Official word of his death came Friday morning.

Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk says Bernecker died from his injuries at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday.

AMC, the producer of The Walking Dead, released a statement Thursday afternoon:

“We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for ‘The Walking Dead’ and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set. He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

The video below shows some of Bernecker's stunt work over the past year, much of it produced in metro Atlanta.



Two separate investigations -- one from SAG-AFTRA, and a second from OSHA -- have been launched into the accident.

OSHA spokesman Mike D'Aquino told 11Alive's Chris Hopper that their investigation could take up to six months to complete, but would not elaborate, nor provide any additional comments on Friday.

Bernecker was a veteran stuntman with many film and television credits in his background including recent local work in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, 24: Legacy, The War With Grandpa, The Fate of the Furious, Black Panther, Rampage, and Escape Plan 2: Hades.

Stunt coordinator Pete Mitchell spoke to 11Alive News and said it's a safe business. Precautions are taken, stuntmen and women are highly trained, but sometimes, accidents happen.

"This is not a daredevil world, it's a stunt world," said Marietta-based stunt coordinator and medic Pete Mitchell. "There are calculations, there are percentages, there are things out there to make it safe. We're not trying to hurt ourselves."

Like Mitchell, Paul Lacovara has also worked as a stuntman on major productions for the past 17 years.

"There's always a risk with what we do, but that's part of our job -- but our job is not to go in and risk our life unnecessarily," he said. "Every day we get hurt, every day we get bumped and bruised, but we're not going in thinking we're going to lose our lives."

Bernecker's death is the first one for a stuntman in the United States in 17 years. But while Lacovara says it's too early to know what led to Bernecker's death, he knows that safety is always a top priority in the business.

"Our whole job is about safety, because if we're not safe, we're not coming home," he said.

Condolences for Bernecker have started to pour in from actors and others who have worked with Bernecker on The Walking Dead and other productions -- including actors Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, David Morrissey, Lauren Cohen, and directors Paul Feig, Larry Teng and Jordan Peele:





Thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of John Bernecker. So sad to lose him. He was so nice, so cool and great at his job. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) July 14, 2017

I mourn today with the stunt community at the tragic loss of stuntman John Bernecker. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) July 14, 2017

❤️ love and prayers to Johns family and friends today. You will be missed. https://t.co/gTtkpRi22m — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) July 14, 2017

Deep sorrow today, and for every tomorrow. Love, respect, and condolences to johns family, and friends. He will be forever missed. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) July 14, 2017

Terrible news from the set of The Walking Dead. Deepest condolences to John Bernecker's family. My thoughts are with everyone down there. — David Morrissey (@davemorrissey64) July 14, 2017

Gutted to hear about #JohnBernecker. I have such a soft spot for the stunt community. Most of my career is stunt-enhanced. We all owe — Garret Dillahunt (@garretdillahunt) July 14, 2017

I have no words. My heart is absolutely broken for John Bernecker. Please send prayers to his family and friends. — Austin Amelio (@austin_amelio) July 14, 2017

Sending love,prayers,condolences to John Bernecker's family and friends. Stunt people make us… https://t.co/au70XEAXBy — Steven Ogg (@StevenOgg) July 14, 2017

The Walking Dead, now in its 8th season, films many episodes in Senoia, Ga., and other parts of metro Atlanta. There is no word as to when production will resume.

