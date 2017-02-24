Watch Ellen gift college scholarships to an entire senior class

Ellen Degeneres, winner of mulitple awards, poses in the press room during the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Ellen DeGeneres has handed out college scholarships to the entire senior class of a New York City charter school.



DeGeneres surprised the 41 students from Brooklyn's Summit Academy this week at her California studio during the taping of Thursday's episode of her chat show . The four-year scholarships paid for by Wal-Mart will cover tuition for any state university in New York. DeGeneres says the entire gift is worth $1.6 million.

These students deserve a chance, and thanks to Walmart they’re all getting one. This is almost too unbelievable to be true. Tomorrow. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Feb 22, 2017 at 7:12pm PST



The school's first graduating class was last year. School officials tell DeGeneres that 93 percent of members of the class are enrolled in college.

Watch the moment the students learned they'd be getting full ride scholarships, and grab a tissue!

Ellen's audience was first introduced to Brooklyn's Summit Academy earlier this month when school leaders Natasha Campbell and Cheryl Swift discussed the school’s mission.

On mobile? Watch this video on YouTube

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.