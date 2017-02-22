We Are Live! Interview: A unique blend of radio conversation

Every aspiring radio team starts with a need to impose a will on someone else. One person has something to say, and needs an outlet for it. We Are Live Radio started out that way. They went from being a new radio show on the airwaves to hosting an Adam Carolla show at the Pageant in six months, but I'm getting ahead of myself. They are putting on a special show on March 1st and 2nd at Southtown Pub, but first let me tell you about these fine people.

In late 2015, Chris Denman and Travis Terrell, longtime friends, had a desire to talk things over with an audience, but they were different than the normal talk radio groups. It wasn't just about sports or movies. It wasn't an hour long discussion on the Cardinals fifth starter or the Blues troubles in the playoffs. They wanted to talk to entertainers of all varieties: comedians, actors, MMA fighters, professional wrestlers, coaches, and pure jokers. "Long form conversation" was the tip of the cigarette ash that was going to be flicked on their audience every weekday, but could they find a home? After all, every great operation starts with a well guided opportunity.

Denman elaborated on the early beginnings of the show. "It was something we were interested in doing. I had listened to TMA, and was a big fan of Carolla. He got his start in radio. As a fan of the station at Inside STL, I knew there was an open spot on the evenings. If we got enough interesting people, maybe something could start there. I hung around the station, and Tim wanted to know if I was interested in that spot."

Local broadcast hero Tim McKernan opened a door, and the correlation wasn't hard to grasp. McKernan's morning drive show-The Morning After-aims for the same kind of variety; just sub in porn stars for comedians. Denman and Terrell rocked the spot for nearly a year on CBS 920 AM, and made the jump last September to KFNS with McKernan, and added some extra flavor to the group in the form of Carlie Lawrence and Michael Gaines.

Lawrence, a former dancer and emcee with the Memphis Grizzlies, brought the signature female perspective to the show, but layered it with a biting perspective(her roast of Jeff Fisher is legendary) and something different. She wasn't just a pretty face sitting there to balance the testosterone out; she can make you laugh out too. She talked about her background aiding her on the show. "I was doing comedy while I was working with the Grizzlies. I had been in roast competitions before. I asked my dad about key points on Jeff Fisher, and turned it into a great segment."

Chemistry was a big indicator of success for Lawrence as well, and it was evident early on. "The chemistry between us in unbelievable. We are all from different walks of life, but we clicked immediately."

Gaines isn't just a producer with a sweet face and the know how to make the whole operation run-he is a voice on several topics on every show. For Gaines, it was the easy going nature of the group that struck his liking. "These are people that if we were in high school together, we'd sit at the same lunch table. We would hang out every weekend. It was relieving to come into this world and be accepted instantly."

After a year of being on the air, WAL had an anniversary show that packed Southtown Pub, and exemplified how an audience can be attained if passion grows on the trees. Hard work plays a huge part too. "The hard work is what did it. We filled in on Frank Cusumano's show and did it for free. It came across as us wanting it and being happy with what we were doing," Denman added.

Sometimes, radio shows can come off as stiff enterprises of "me time". With We Are Live, it's a conversation between friends that is relatable, funny, and touches on multiple topics and ideas inside one segment. "You can tell there is camaraderie. Travis and I have know each other for a decade. It was following successful patterns, and being faithful to the listeners while getting into serious conversations."

AM radio, however, is a place for sports heavy conversations, which is why We Are Live is at a crossroads at the moment. A recent lineup shuffle that brought in Martin Kilcoyne to afternoons bumped them from the roster, but Denman and company only sees it as a new beginning. After all, AM radio was only the beginning for their journey. The cocktail before the standup session.

Denman isn't worried at all about the next step. "Eight months ago, if you had told me we would be looking for another station, I'd be okay with Travis and I figuring something out, but to have two more people with us doing it is great. If you put a good product out there, people will find it. Having Gaines bring his huge personality into it and be so willing to work, and having Lawrence open up relationships with the Grizzlies and bring her unique style-what else could you possibly want?"

It all started with their first sponsor back in 2015, which was Thoroughbred Wrestling Academy, and continued with The Hill Cigar Company to present sponsors like Southtown Pub, which is hosting a live event for We Are Live next week. Target Practice, a segment that found healthy legs off a push from the roasting concept, will take place on March 1st. Live from Southtown Pub's event space, The Nano Pub, eight comics will square off against each other including the funniest comic in St. Louis, Rafe Williams. Lawrence is hosting, and special guest Dylan Palladino will be there. If you want to know what We Are Live is all about, buy a ticket and watch Target Practice Live.

We Are Live started out with "drunken pseudo-conversations" aspirations, and grew into something huge and required. When the news broke of their departure from 590 AM(for now, the group could return for special engagements), fans and Facebook fan pages were saddened. That is how business decisions happen, but the takeaway is that the product created on We Are Live is a desirable one and will live on somewhere else.

Denman and company haven't decided on their next radio adventure just yet. The idea of a podcast is intriguing, as are the prospects of an FM station. What you will get for now is raucous live events like Target Practice and possibly more live shows this spring. By the summer, expect to hear them back on the airwaves. That's my prediction. After all, Denman is the reason I got on the radio in the first place.

In addition to producing intriguing and funny conversations, We Are Live gives opportunities to fellow South City scrappers like yours truly. I joined We Are Live on January 12th, 2016 to discuss the Rams departure, and eventually guest hosted a few of their shows before getting my own morning show. Like the Wolf of Washington Avenue and unofficial mayor of Tower Grove told me yesterday, hard work is really the secret ingredient.

Take something people love, put a few signature spices into it, and make it your own. That is the We Are Live way. Denman, Terrell, Lawrence, and Gaines are like a traveling band. It doesn't matter where they play, because their weapons of comic persuasion aren't limited to one zip code. It can work anywhere with a microphone and an open mind.

Follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and visit their website for updates on their next move and future shows.

