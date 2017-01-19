'It's a miracle': Couple locates lost engagement ring

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New phishing scam targeting Gmail users
-
Home burglars caught on surveillance video
-
Break-in suspects caught on clear security footage
-
Chesterfield Mall loses two more stores
-
Hackers target city library computers
-
Toddler celebrates one year after transplant
-
15-year-old gunned down in front of home
-
Obamas prepare to move out of White House
More Stories
-
Manager of senior housing complex killed over money disputeJan 19, 2017, 3:47 p.m.
-
Ill. State Rep. wants to rename Route 100 after Blake SnyderJan 19, 2017, 5:12 p.m.
-
Former Fox superintendent cleared of chargesJan 19, 2017, 1:24 p.m.