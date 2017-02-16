22-year-old who dropped 176 pounds hopes his journey inspires others

Albertson was overweight for most of his life, reaching his peak weight of 317 pounds a few years ago. But with the help of his family and his trainer, he was able to drop 176 pounds. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

A 22-year-old man is hoping his weight loss journey can help inspire others.

Andy Albertson documented his journey to lose almost 200 pounds. His story already has more than 270,000 views and 3.6 million likes on Facebook.

Albertson was overweight for most of his life, reaching his peak weight of 317 pounds a few years ago. But with the help of his family and his trainer, he was able to drop 176 pounds.

"It's actually very hard to see that was me at one point. I don't have a lot of memories of being that big,” says Albertson.

His family decided to document his weight loss journey, but they never thought it would be so popular on social media.

"It has just taken off like we haven't expected, hopefully it can just continue to grow and I can reach people and help encourage, inspire, and motivate them to begin their journey,” says Albertson.

"Andy said that he just wants to be able to help other people, you know, to motivate them, inspire them, encourage them, and let them know you're not alone. isolation is one of the worst things that happens when you're obese. you feel like you're alone,” says Mary Albertson, Andy’s mother.

You can learn watch more on Andy’s weight loss journey on Facebook.

