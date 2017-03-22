American dream coming true for military translator from Afghanistan

Haseeb Ahmadi

The American dream is coming true for a 26-year-old Afghan man and his family.

Haseeb Ahmadi, his wife and 18-month-old daughter landed at Lambert Airport to begin a new life in the United States.

Ahmadi worked as a translator helping some local U.S. Marines communicate with the Afghan Army they were aiding in Afghanistan in 2014. It was a job that put Ahmadi on the Taliban’s hit list.

“The minute you start working with U.S. forces, the Taliban will put a hit out on you in the tribe where you came from,” said retired Gunnery Sgt., Hugh Tychsen.

“Everybody knows you, so you can’t ever go back to that tribe,” continued Tychsen.

Tychsen, a Ladue resident, said Ahmadi was invaluable during the operation.

“He can read the body language in the room in Afghanistan and if something is about to happen, he’ll let you know,” Tychsen said.

When the Marines pulled out of Helmand Province in 2014, Ahmadi was forced into hiding for the next three years to avoid the Taliban.

During that same three years, Tychsen was working to sponsor Ahmadi for a U.S. Visa so he could come to St. Louis permanently.

“I feel like we owe it to him to make sure he’s safe. He’s the kind of guy you can trust your life with,” he said.

In mid-March, Ahmadi officially began calling St. Louis his new home.

“I feel like I left my family there but now I have a new family. I am very happy here,” said Ahmadi.

The International Institute of Saint Louis is providing Ahmadi with an apartment. In 30 to 60 days he will have a Social Security card and will be able to start applying for jobs. Ahmadi says his goals are simple. He wants to save a little money, buy a car and maybe one day, a home.

“He doesn’t want to come here and get a free meal," Tychsen said. "He wants to work hard, he just wants freedom and safety for his kids and his family.”

