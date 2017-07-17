Andy Cohen's rescue pup ‘Wacha' met Michael Wacha

ST. LOUIS - Love at first lick. Wacha meets Wacha.

St. Louis native Andy Cohen named his rescue dog after St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha and the two finally met on Sunday.



Wacha was rescued from a kill shelter in West Virginia in 2013.

Wacha Cohen also has his own Instagram account. He has over 210,000 followers.

© 2017 KSDK-TV