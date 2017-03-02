What is taking April so long? Giraffe's caretakers post Q&A video

April the giraffe 10 (Photo: Animal Adventure Park)

Social media is in a frenzy over April the giraffe.

The day-to-day watching and waiting for the birth of April's calf has consumed the lives of many.

If you haven't heard of the mommy-to-be, you must be living under a rock. (Watch the live stream above or click here)

While April have grasped the attention of thousands, questions and comments surrounding her lifestyle where plentiful.

Today, more of those questions got answered.

The zoologists and crew members at Animal Adventure Park in New York posted a Q &A video to YouTube Tuesday morning.

The video answers questions about April's feeding, her birth, possible complications, and more.

Most importantly, it answers the question we all want to know, what is taking April so long?!

You can watch the answers to those questions and more in the video below. ( Mobile users click here to view.)

If you need more information, here are some general giraffe facts such as their height, weight and the fact that they give birth standing up. We even have the birthing facts like giraffes are pregnant for about 15 months and that calves come out hooves first.

And if you still can't wait to see a baby giraffe, Dobby, a male giraffe, was born (with much less fanfare) Tuesday at the Denver Zoo. Take a look at pictures of him below.

